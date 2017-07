DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A shocking video has surfaced of an officer allegedly beating a homeless woman at a Georgia gas station.

It happened on June 4th in Decatur, Ga. and the cell phone video shows the Dekalb County officer beating Katie McRary with a baton inside the store.

The incident report says McRary was questioned by police after begging customers for money at the store.

She allegedly pushed the officer.

The Dekalb police have now reopened an investigation into this incident.