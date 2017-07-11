Group hopes to raise awareness about animal issues in North Augusta, SC

North Augusta, SC- Friends of North Augusta Animals holds meeting tonight to raise awareness.

The group, known as FONAA, will be discussing many issues surrounding stray pets in and around North Augusta tonight at 6:30pm. According to Tyler Dallas, the president of Friends of North Augusta Animals, the group’s main mission is to bring a publicly accessible animal shelter to the city of North Augusta. Currently, North Augusta only has a holding facility for stray and lost animals. Tuesday night’s meeting is not a city held meeting, but interested members of the public wishing to grow the animal services in North Augusta are invited to attend. The meeting will be held at 507 Georgia Avenue in North Augusta, for more information you can call 803-426-9096 or email friendsofnorthaugustanaimals@gmail.com