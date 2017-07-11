High speed chase ends in rollover crash

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A high speed chase in Hephzibah ended with one person sent to the hospital. The incident started at another location in Hephzibah when the driver of a truck hit another vehicle and fled the scene. That driver was chased by Hephzibah Police Department and crashed on Windsor Spring Road, near Patterson Bridge Road Extension after going too fast. The truck flipped and landed on its side near a home at that location. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries. That’s all the information we have. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this as soon as we get more information.

