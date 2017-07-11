Junior Jaguar Baseball summer camp set for July 12-14 at Lake Olmstead

Release from Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University baseball program and head coach Chris Howell announced the fourth-annual Junior Jaguar Baseball Camp from July 12-14 at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The three-day coed camp costs $150 per camper and will feature live daily instruction from the Augusta Jags players and coaches. Camp lasts from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. All campers will receive a free camp t-shirt!

See more information below and the flyer!

2017 JUNIOR JAGUAR BASEBALL CAMP

PURPOSE

The Junior Jaguar Baseball Camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game for all skill levels. All campers will be coached individually and in a group setting by the Augusta baseball staff and players. Campers will work on hitting, pitching, fielding, catching, and base running every day along with competitive games.

AGES

The coed camp is open to all boys and girls ages 6-12. All campers will be grouped according to age.

COST

The cost for the camp is $150.00 per camper. The fee is all inclusive, and there are no additional costs.

FACILITIES/LOCATION

Lake Olmstead Stadium | 78 Milledge Road, Augusta, Ga. 30904

EQUIPMENT NEEDS

Because the camp is run on a “day-camp” basis, campers will be expected to arrive ready to play each morning. Campers need to bring gloves, bats, cleats, and baseball attire. Snacks, water, and baseballs will be provided.

THE STAFF

Head Coach Chris Howell

Chris Howell was named the sixth head coach of the Augusta University baseball program on Tuesday, August 2, 2016 and begins his second year at the helm for the 2017 season.

In his first season as a collegiate head coach in 2017, Howell compiled a 21-25 record and went 14-7 at home. The team ranked first in the Peach Belt Conference with 17 triples and was second with 46 stolen bases. The 2017 squad won the second most games than the previous five teams.

Howell spent the 2016 season as the top assistant for the Jaguars and oversaw the pitching staff before being promoted to the head position.

During his first season in Augusta as the pitching coach and assistant to former head coach Jason Eller, the Jags earned a No. 18 national ranking and a 29-22 overall record – the first winning season for the team since 2008. Augusta made their first Peach Belt Conference Tournament appearance since the 2011 season, while two Jaguars were named All-Region Players of the Week and three named PBC Players of the Week.

Howell came to Augusta and the CSRA after spending the 2015 in the Peach Belt as a top assistant at Young Harris College.

In the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Howell enjoyed a stint at Middle Georgia State College as an assistant coach. Howell was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Knights during those two seasons.

Howell began his coaching career at his alma mater Tiftarea Academy – a private school in Chula, Ga. During his four-year stint with the Panthers baseball program, Tiftarea won the 2009 GISA Class AA State Championship and was runner-up the following year. Howell garnered state Coach of the Year accolades in 2009 and Region 3-AA Coach of the Year honors in 2009 and 2010 while at Tiftarea

A native of Fitzgerald, Ga., Howell was a three-time, all-state and four-time, all-region player at Tiftarea before starting his college career at Pensacola Junior College.

He pitched two years in the Panhandle Conference and furthered his career to the University of Tennessee where he pitched two years for the Vols. His career with the Vols ended strong by helping his team advance to the 2005 College World Series in Omaha, Neb., as a senior.

After college, Howell pitched two years professionally for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Tennessee and an associate degree from Pensacola.

Josh Whitaker, Assistant Coach

Augusta native and former professional baseball player Josh Whitaker joined the athletics staff in September 2016 as the assistant baseball coach for the Jaguars.

Whitaker was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 25th round of the 2010 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft from Kennesaw State University. He spent seven seasons in the minor leagues as a primary outfielder and first baseman. Whitaker spent his first six seasons in the Oakland system before heading to Pennsylvania to compete with the Lancaster Barnstormers.

For his pro career, Whitaker competed with the Lancaster Barnstormers (2016), Midland RockHounds (2015, 2014, 2013), Sacramento River Cats (2014), Stockton Ports (2013, 2012), Arizona League Athletics (2013, 2010), Burlington Bees (2011), and the Vancouver Canadians (2010).

In 2016 as a starting outfielder for the Lancaster Barnstormers (Lancaster, Pa.) in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, Whitaker hit .285 with 65 hits, 30 RBI, and 33 runs scored. His 20 doubles were the fourth most for the team and his six long balls were the eighth most.

Over his seven seasons of professional baseball, Whitaker posted a .277 career batting average with 83 home runs, 599 hits, and 354 RBI. He totaled 148 doubles and nine triples in his 573 games played.

Whitaker attended Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., after spending high school at Augusta Christian in Martinez, Ga. He played four successful years of varsity baseball at Augusta Christian School where he was named the SCISA AAA Statewide Player of the Year after his senior season. An All-State, All-Region and first team All-County selection his senior year, Whitaker helped lead his team to three-straight AAA high school state championships.