Open house scheduled to discuss changes to Savannah River bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to hear your feedback on the proposed changes to the Savannah River bridge.

The project will work to replace and widen the existing I-20 bridges over the Augusta Canal and Savannah River. Widening would begin west of the Canal bridges in Augusta and extend east beyond South Carolina. There will be an added lane in each direction instead of the current two lanes. Kyle Collins with GDOT says the repairs are necessary for the overall safety and operations for drivers in Georgia and South Carolina

“The bridges are very old and as you see today with traffic backed up a little bit we have to come out and do maintenance repairs all the time. The slab is cracked so this is going to widen it to three lanes and bring these new bridges up to modern design standards. It’s going to be a lot safer and a lot smoother for traffic operations,” Collins says.

Collins says there are currently no plans to do any major detours during the project. Traffic will be maintained during construction and work will be completed in the afternoon to lessen the impact for driver. Construction for the project will get underway in 2019. If you’re unable to attend the formal hearing you can also voice your concerns at the GDOT website at http://www.DOT.ga.gov