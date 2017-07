SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – State health officials say a person in South Carolina has contracted the West Nile Virus.

Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said last month some mosquitoes on Hilton Head did test positive for the virus.

The agency now says it’s been detected in a person.

They’re warning if you develop a fever or other flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should be checked by a doctor.