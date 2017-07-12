22nd annual Nike Peach Jam begins in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The 22nd annual Nike Peach Jam basketball tournament began on Wednesday at the North Augusta Riverview Park Activities Center.

As always, many big name college coaches are in town for the event.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, Kansas’ Bill Self, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, South Carolina’s Frank Martin, Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner and Georgia’s Mark Fox were all in attendance on day one of the five-day tournament.

The top-ranked prospect in the 2018 ESPN Top 100 rankings, Marvin Bagley III, was in action. He scored a game-high 25 points, but his squad lost to the No. 12 rated prospect, Emmitt Williams, and Each 1 Teach 1 70-68.

Bradley Beal’s team opened the tournament with a 92-75 win over the PSA Cardinals, while Penny Hardaway’s Team Penny knocked off All Ohio Red 73-71.