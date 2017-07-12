22nd Annual Nike Peach Jam Kicks off in North Augusta

North Augusta, S.c. (WJBF)- The 22nd annual Nike Peach Jam is kicking off on Wednesday. High school basketball players and college coaches from across the country will be at the 5-day long tournament.

The tournament sponsored by the famous sportswear company Nike, will run through Sunday and the Championship game will be televised by ESPN-U. 300 collegiate coaches are estimated to be in town to scout players. The national recruiting showcase has featured NBA players such as Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin. Director of Parks and tourism in North Augusta says the success of the tournament has drawn fans of the sport from around the country.

“It is the best high school basketball players in the land with every big time NCAA college basketball coaches in the house to evaluate the players in a great atmosphere. You’re always going to see NBA players here, Chris Paul sponsors one of the teams so there’s always something new and exciting about the Nike peach jam,” says Rick Meyer.

Construction surrounds the Riverview Park Activities center where the tournament will be held but Meyer says that won’t impact the success of this years tournament.

“Construction will make this week a challenge for us but one of the things we’re doing is we’re designating parking for the college coaches. We’re using the soccer field for our staff and volunteers and trying to open up some of the paid parking for our public coming in,” Meyer told NewsChannel 6.

The success of the peach Jam will have a huge economic impact on the city of Augusta and surrounding counties bringing in nearly 5-million dollars.

The tournament will kick off of Wednesday with the first round of games starting at 5pm and the final tournament starting at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at the Riverview activities center. Tickets are 10 dollars per single game or 40 dollars for a tournament pass.