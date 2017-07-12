A local health department unveils first of its kind drug drop-off box

By Published: Updated:

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Public Health along with the Richmond County Medical Society have partnered up with the Health Department to create the first of its kind drug drop-off box.

The future of dropping off your unused opiod prescriptions, maybe coming to a health clinic near you.

Tuesday, the unveiling of the first prescription drug drop-off box in Richmond County was shown.

It is in the county health department on Laney Walker Blvd.

You can now go into the health department to drop off pills or patches that you no longer need.

Drug task force hope this keeps medicine off the streets and out of reach from children.

“I think this team approach to tackling opiod abuse is the way that we are most likely to be successful, so for me just the fact that we are addressing it and addressing it across multiple groups like this is a big deal,” said Stephen Goggans, Health Director,  Richmond County Department of Public Health.

The Richmond County Medical Society says they are looking to install 8 more drug drop-off boxes at a later date.

 

 

