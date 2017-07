NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on a new plan to address how it handles droughts in the Savannah River Basin.

They presented a tentative plan at a public meeting Wednesday afternoon. The goal is to keep more water in those lakes north of Thurman dam– that includes Clarks Hill.

You can review their study here.

The Corps is accepting comments until 12 p.m. Thursday, July 13. You can email your comments to CESAS-PD@usace.army.mil.