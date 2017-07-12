City considers payback for misuse of its equipment and worker

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners are looking at how they can recoup some of the money lost by the misuse of city equipment on private property.

This coming after two city employees with an excavator were found working on private property in Lincoln County in March.

The cost of the wages for the workers, as well as the equipment, is estimated at more than 65-hundred dollars.

Commissioners are considering sending the property owner a bill for that cost.

Well they did receive services and we need and we need to bill them for the services they received and expect payment,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

And if not what do we do?”

“Well out legal department would be able to answer that question a lot better than I can,” said Fennoy.

“Would you support a lawsuit?”

Probably so,” said Fennoy.

The City Administrator is continuing her investigation into the issue, but has not yet released a final report.