SRS to conduct active shooter emergency preparedness drill

Published:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Roads near Savannah River Site, SRS may be blocked Wednesday morning.  SRS will conduct an active shooter emergency preparedness drill July 12.

The SRS emergency response team will respond to the area drill in A Area on site and SRS Road 1 will be blocked at the intersection of Green Pond Road extending to the intersection of Highway 125.

The emergency radio communications and other notification will be broadcast as part of the drill, but in the in the event of a real emergency the Savannah River Operations Center will be notified and the drill will be placed on hold or terminated.

 

