State line I-20 delays to continue

CSRA (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation East, (GDOT East) drivers traveling along I -20 West from Aiken County, S.C. into Augusta, Ga. will see lane closures for four to six weeks.

GDOT maintenance has to address multiple broken slabs around the Augusta Canal heading to the Georgia Welcome Center.

Though lane closures will slow traffic beyond Exit 1 in S.C., GDOT would appreciate your patience.

The issue is one of the many reasons the area is scheduled to be renovated with new widened bridges starting in 2019.