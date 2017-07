BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Barnwell has a new police chief.

Brian Johnson, who had been acting chief since February, has been given the full-time job.

He’s worked for the police department since last year when he has hired away from the Sheriff’s Office.

He replaces Reuben Black, who was placed on leave when city officials learned he was under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Black was fired in April.