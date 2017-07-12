When it rains, it pours, but a rainbow can bring more

Rainbow photo gallery
Rainbow photo gallery
CSRA (WJBF) – Rainbows are technically arches of color formed in the sky caused by refraction and dispersion of the sun’s light by the rain or water droplets in the atmosphere.
Tuesday’s rainbows brought many of you joy after the thunderstorms and the Weather wants to be sure to share your joy with our viewers.
The WJBF NewsChannel 6 Weather Team would like to thank you for sharing your photos with us.