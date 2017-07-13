3 Washington County deputies suspended after death of man in custody

Related Coverage Taser death sparks questions from Washington County family, GBI investigates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three Washington County, Georgia, Deputies are suspended after the death of a man in their custody.

Sergeant Lee Copeland and Deputies Rhett Scott & Michael Howell responded to the call of a suspicious person Friday in the town of Deepstep.

The GBI says the deputies and Eurie Martin got into an altercation that ended with Martin getting tased multiple times.

He died a short time later.

Sheriff Thomas smith says the investigation will be thorough, and he is cooperating fully with the GBI and the district attorney’s office.

This Sunday, The Washington County branch of the NAACP will hold a meeting regarding Eurie Martin’s death.

The local civil rights group has invited the Sheriff, county commissioners and members of the community to the meeting.

It begins at 4:00 pm at the TJ Elder Community Center.