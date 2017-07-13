Columbia County animal services employee’s video goes viral

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Columbia County Animal Services employee is trying to get more pets adopted from the shelter by using humor.

Ryan Mura created a SnapChat video to accomplish the task and that video has gone viral.

“Are you in a home with 1 pet or 2 pets? Maybe even 87 pets? That’s not enough!” he says in the video.

The 24-year-old is making waves across the Augusta area with the video.

“Come on down to Columbia County Animal Services. We have the best selection of new and pre-owned pets in the CRS… CSRA…?” Mura says in the video.

Mura has been working at the animal shelter for five years, but wanted to do more to get people interested in the adoptable pets.

“I was just goofing around… really… I do it sometimes. I’ve made like a series of snaps that kind of flew together. So I decided maybe I’ll put it on Facebook and get a little feedback,” Mura said.

The video blew up with more than 134,000 views and 2,100 shares from animal lovers.

“That weekend, after I uploaded the video, because I uploaded it Friday, that Monday, we were so busy! We got about 15 or 16 adoptions that day, so that was really good,” Mura said.

The video seems to getting so much attention because of it’s a parody of advertisements for car dealerships.

“We even have new 2017’s for just $20 down with a 24 hour warranty,” Mura said.

“You know, some people kind of treat them like cars… they’re like this one it’s not working out for us and they take it back to the shelter. Then they ask us, hey can we look around for another one?” Mura said.

He has become Mr. Popular because of the video.

“Everybody just telling me how great of a job I did and how funny it was. They want more. And yeah, a couple of girls messaged me, talking to me and stuff, but it wasn’t about that,” Mura said.

For the 24-year-old, it’s all about his love for animals.

“Seeing them get adopted. That’s the key. That’s what keeps me coming back. Getting them into good homes,” Mura said.

Mura says he’s going to continue to make more videos for the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, adoptions are just $25.

Check out Animal Services Facebook Page for information on when you can adopt.

If you’d like to see Mura’s full video, click here.