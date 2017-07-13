Continuous roadwork on I-20

CSRA (WJBF) – Expect to see workers out working on I-20 today.

You can expect delays in both Columbia County and McDuffie County until the end of the month.

In McDuffie County crews are working in the eastbound lanes between mile markers 172 and 176.

In Columbia County, crews will be working between mile markers 186 and 182.

However, it won’t be much better on I-20 near the Savannah River in Richmond County where you can expect delays for several more weeks.

Drivers heading into Georgia will see some lane closures for at least four more weeks.

Crews will be working to repair several broken slabs near the Augusta Canal by the Georgia Welcome Center, which means traffic could back up into South Carolina.