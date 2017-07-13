Kevin Durant’s visit highlights day two of Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — NBA superstar Kevin Durant came straight from the ESPYs to make an appearance at Peach Jam on Thursday to watch some of the best high school basketball players in the nation compete on day two of the tournament.

Manute Bol’s son, Bol Bol, and Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, who both play for California Supreme, lost their early game on Thursday to Expressions Elite 72-65. Bol, the No. 4 prospect according to ESPN, had a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. O’Neal, the No. 18 prospect, had seven points and five rebounds.

Tre Jones, the No. 19 prospect, scored a game-high 30 points to lead Howard Pulley to a 67-60 win over Team Melo.