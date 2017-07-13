Local talk show host holds community-wide fast, in honor of missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Christian Radio Talk Show Host, Pastor Angela C. Harden is organizing a community-wide fast, in honor of missing teen LaTania Carwell.

Pastor Harden has organized numerous prayer vigils for the missing teen and her family.

Fasting is abstaining from a physical need for a spiritual reason.

Even after the Carwell’s case was deemed a homicide by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, on June 12, Pastor Harden and others have continued to search for the 16-year-old.

The fast will take place on Friday, July 13 from 7 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Following the fast, there will be another Prayer Vigil at Life Ministries on 2722 Milledgeville Road in Augusta, Ga.