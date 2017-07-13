Local talk show host holds community-wide fast, in honor of missing teen

Ashley Jones Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Christian Radio Talk Show Host, Pastor Angela C. Harden is organizing a community-wide fast, in honor of missing teen LaTania Carwell.

Pastor Harden has organized numerous prayer vigils for the missing teen and her family.

Local pastor and radio host, Angela C. Harden, holds a prayer vigil for LaTania Janell Carwell.

Fasting is abstaining from a physical need for a spiritual reason.

Even after the Carwell’s case was deemed a homicide by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, on June 12, Pastor Harden and others have continued to search for the 16-year-old.

The fast will take place on Friday, July 13 from 7 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Following the fast, there will be another Prayer Vigil at Life Ministries on 2722 Milledgeville Road in Augusta, Ga.

