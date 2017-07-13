Matt Hazel hosts first youth football camp

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Former North Augusta star and current Washington Redskins wide receiver Matt Hazel hosted his first youth football camp on Thursday.

Hazel teamed up with several current and former NFL players to share their knowledge with the more than 200 kids who packed the Jackets Nest for the camp.

“I didn’t have it growing up, so I figured giving back to the youth, inspiring them, one of them might be the next Matt Hazel or Antonio Hamilton,” Hazel said. “I love it. Hopefully, we can have more and continue to grow. I’m going to have more events in the near future, so I want everybody to stay tuned.”

Hazel signed a futures contract with the Washington Redskins in January after spending the latter part of the 2016 season on their practice squad. He’s hoping to make the 53-man roster this season.