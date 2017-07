LONDON, U.K. (WJBF) – The parents of 11 month-old Charlie Gard are set to appear in court today.

At a hearing this morning, they will present new evidence on why their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment.

Currently, the 11-month-old remains on life support at a London hospital and doctors want to take him off.

His parents want to try an experimental treatment in the United States.