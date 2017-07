Related Coverage Deadly shooting at a home in Augusta on Rosier Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators have made an arrest in connection with Tuesday shooting death of a man on Rosier Road.

Kendall Palmer has been arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The victim is 35-year-old Sean Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks was apparently shot one time and pronounced dead at the scene at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

