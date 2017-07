AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Three people have joined the race to fill the vacant Aiken County Council Chairman seat.

Gary Bunker says he’s hoping to end the budget gap, bring more jobs to Aiken, improve infrastructure.

Andrew Siders says he wants to improve the quality of life so people don’t have to leave the county for goods and services.

Chuck Smith hopes to give new companies tax break incentives and properly preserve the lock and dam.