2017 Augusta Southern Nationals boat races cancelled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 31st Augusta Southern National Drag Boat Race has been cancelled.

The race’s sanctioning body, Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series, has cancelled the Augusta race as well as half of the remaining races for 2017 due to reoccurring financial losses.

The Augusta race was originally scheduled for July 21st through the 23rd.

Race Chairman Dayton Sherrouse assures that refunds will be given to those that have purchased tickets in advance.

The Augusta Southern Nationals say that they will continue to monitor the situation regarding any future races.