Augusta University Public Safety gives guidance on new Campus Carry Law

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Augusta University officials are answering questions about the new Campus Carry Law, which took effect July 1st.

The law allows Weapons Carry License holders to conceal carry their handguns on public colleges across Georgia.

The Division of Public Safety held a forum Friday to tell students and faculty members where they can and can’t bring their weapons now.

On the Health Sciences Campus, Kurt Voss was helping his daughter Melissa get ready for her first year at Augusta University.

The Voss family is from California, where things are very different compared to Georgia.

“There gun laws are very, very strict. You can’t carry a gun. You can’t even have a gun together with bullets,” Kurt Voss said.

That’s why the Voss family was happy to hear about Georgia’s recent passing of the Campus Carry Law.

“I think it’s good. People that have concealed carry permits commit and a minute amount of crime, but a bad guy does not follow the law. If he wants to get a gun and shoot somebody he’s going to just do it,” Kurt Voss said.

Police Chief Jim Lyon wants to make sure everyone at the school knows the rules of the new law.

“Before July 1st, a gun-on-campus call was significant for our officers and now they have to shift a little bit in terms of how they respond to that,” Lyon said.

In order to bring a gun on campus, you MUST have a Georgia Weapons Carry License.

The handgun must be carried in a concealed manner, meaning it can’t attract the attention of others.

Also, there are some places you can’t bring your concealed gun:

Athletic buildings and venues.

State-owned residence halls, dorms, fraternity and sorority houses.

Classrooms or areas with children and/or high school students.

Faculty offices, administrative offices and places where disciplinary proceedings are held.

So far, at least 10 states have passed similar campus carry laws.

“We really haven’t experienced, nationwide, any issues at all,” Lyon said.

Those are all reasons why the Voss family is happy their daughter picked a college in Georgia.

“I’m not as worried about her walking around the campus at night if she can have a gun with her. I mean, I don’t want to sound like a cowboy, but I think her life is more important than people who are scared of guns for no reason,” Kurt Voss said.

There are a few more meetings with public safety officers if you have any questions about the Campus Carry Law:

2 to 3 p.m. July 17 on the Summerville Campus, WH – Washington Hall Towers

9 to 10 a.m. July 27 on the Summerville Campus, WH – Washington Hall Towers

2 to 3 p.m. July 28 on the Health Sciences Campus, BC 1030 – Auditoria Center