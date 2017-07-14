Augusta University to host a public forum on the state’s new campus carry law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University will host the first of four public forums on the state’s new campus carry law.

The forum will address what the law allows, what it’s limitations are and what the community should expect.

The first forum will be Friday at 9 am in the Auditoria Center on the Health Sciences Campus.

The next forum will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm on the Summerville Campus at Washington Towers at 2:00 pm.

The new campus carry law went into effect on July 1st, 2017.

It allows people with concealed weapons permits to bring those concealed weapons onto the campuses of state colleges and universities.

The law says weapons are not allowed in student housing, faculty offices, or classes with enrolled high school students.