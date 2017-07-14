Drag boats silenced on the Savannah

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) There will be no roar on the Savannah River this year.

The Augusta Southern National Drag Boat races scheduled for next week have been cancelled.

Lucas oil, the sanctioning body for drag boats, is cancelling half of its renaming races this year including Augusta due to financial loses.

The Drag boat races have been an annual event dating back to 1986 so organizers were stunned by the news coming just one week before this year’s race.

“Well it’s devastating and as we said we spent a lot of time getting ready for it we’ve been busy this morning trying to cancel we can food advertising we had it targeted pretty heavy in the last week leading up to it it’s just devastating news,” said Dayton Sherrouse, The Race Chairman for the Augusta Southern Nationals.

Sherrouse says without the work of the sanctioning body the races cannot be held. He says if you’ve bought tickets in advance, you’ll get a refund.