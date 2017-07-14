Foundry Place faces opposition in front of final vote

AUGUSTA.Ga (WJBF) A major development for the Laney Walker-Bethlehem area in Augusta faces opposition before a critical vote next week.

Funding for the Foundry Place apartment project goes before commissioners Tuesday for final approval.

The plan calls for the city to issue 26 million dollars in bonds, that’s more than 80 percent of the cost of the project.

Something some city leaders say they can’t support.

“The numbers just aren’t there for me I’ve also reviewed the project with some of the community leaders the price structure of how it’s laid out I just can’t support it at this time so you will not vote yes I will not support the Foundry on Tuesday,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Foundry Place is calling for 221 units with rents in the 1000 to 15 hundred dollar a month range.