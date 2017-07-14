Knocking on fairy doors

North Augusta,Sc (WJBF) Glenn Chamberlain was walking the Greenway in North Augusta when something stopped him in his tracks.

“Well it’s a rotten place on the tree but I don’t know that the painting is about,” said Glenn.

So what exactly is this tree painting. it looks like a teeny tiny entry way.

“That’s the fairy door,” said Regan Fanning.

Did she say “fairy door.”

“This seems odd to me.”

“It’s just something fun to do,” said Regan.

“The Greenway Fairy,” said Glenn.

“I guess I don’t know,” I said.

But it’s not just the Greenway…..

“Do you know anything about the fairy door?

“No sir I do not,” said Parrish Jones.

Behind you there what is that?”

“Obviously a fairy door, Parish answered.

Traveling Broad Street and you want to find that fairy’s place easy it’s the one with the blue door.

‘It’s funny how children and adults alike really get a kick out of finding the fairy doors especially if someone has left a gift of a rock there,” said Millie Huff.

Someone left a rock at this fairy door, also some fairy sized pink flamingos

But it’s not all fooling around here’s a serious fairy you can you tell because they recycle.

“Lots of questions with the fairy door I don’t know if I have all the answers who, where, why and if the fairy police knock heavily on the door do they say hey fairy we know you’re in there.”

“If you knock on the door is there a fairy in there?”

“I never know,’ said Parrish.

And you’ll never know what’s behind that fairy door until you find one and knock out there somewhere in North Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.