Shaq returns to North Augusta for final day of pool play at Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Shaquille O’Neal returned to North Augusta to watch his son Shareef’s Cal Supreme team on the final day of pool play at Peach Jam on Friday.

Shareef had ten points and eight rebounds in Supreme’s 81-77 win over the Oakland Soldiers.

Georgia target Will Richardson had 14 points and six assists in Each 1 Teach 1’s 73-72 win over Team Melo to keep E1T1 undefeated in pool play.

Boo Williams’ squad also remained unbeaten in pool play with a 64-57 win over the New Jersey Playaz.

The 24-team field will be cut to eight for the quarterfinals on Saturday at Noon.