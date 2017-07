COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Columbia County Dispatchers, there was a wreck on I -20 westbound near exit 194.

The accident involved cars, an SUV, and tractor-trailers.

The wreck is currently causing delays and multiple injuries were reported.

The number of victims is currently unknown.

Dispatchers say that the inside westbound lane is currently shut down.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is currently out on the scene and will have more as the story develops.