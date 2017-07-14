Washington Co. branch of the NAACP to host a meeting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County branch of the NAACP is hosting a meeting in regards to the death of Eurie Martin, a young man who got into an altercation with three Washington County Deputies that ended with him getting tased multiple times.

The meeting will be Sunday, July 16, at 4:00 pm at the TJ Elder Community Center in Sandersville, Ga.

The group has invited representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and the county commission to attend.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will be there as well.