AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A Blythe, Georgia man is dead after a crash Saturday morning crash in Augusta.

It happened on Deans Bridge Road around 11 a.m.

78-year-old Moses Osborne was killed in the crash.

Investigators say Osborne was heading north when he lost control of his pickup truck.

The truck went into a ditch, overturned and ejected him.

Osborne died from his injuries on the scene.