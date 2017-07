NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — More than 120 area senior football players were at North Augusta High School for the Border Bowl combine on Saturday morning.

The combine gives players a chance to earn early roster spots for Border Bowl V.

Team South Carolina head coach Chris Hamilton selected Saluda’s Kelijiha Brown and Strom Thurmond’s Javin Holston, while Team Georgia head coach J.B. Arnold chose Washington-Wilkes’ Devonta Owens and Screven County’s CJ Wright.