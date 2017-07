The Edgefield County Sheriff Office needs your help finding 35-year-old Robert Newman.

He is 5′ 8″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and could be wearing a bright orange shirt.

Newman suffers from seizures and may need to take his medication.

He was was last seen early Friday morning at his home near the Pine Ridge Country Club.

If you have any info, call the Edgefield County Sheriff Office at (803) 637-5337.