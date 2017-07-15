Pastors come together to celebrate man who mentored them

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — More than 20 ministers came together Friday evening to celebrate the legacy of a man who mentored them all.

The Rev. Berry Williams was the pastor of Broadway Baptist Church in Augusta from 1976-1996.

Williams trained many ministers in the CSRA and across the country.

His son, also a pastor, remembers the example his father set for his family and his extended church family.

“I speak today because he spoke yesterday and I know that yesterday may be history, tomorrow’s a mystery, but today we had the gift of acknowledging Berry Williams in the presence because that’s the gift that God gave us and what we do now as ministers in the gospel is our gift back to God,” Pastor Williams said.

The Reverend died 20 years ago at age 53.