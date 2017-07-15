Peach Jam quarterfinals featured showdown of nation’s top point guard prospects

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Peach Jam quarterfinals featured a showdown of two of the top point guard prospects in the 2018 class, according to the ESPN recruiting database.

Darius Garland, the top-rated point guard, and his Bradley Beal Elite squad faced Tre Jones, the No. 4 rated point guard, and Howard Pulley.

Jones finished with a game-high 30 points, while Garland battled foul trouble in the first half and finished with just nine points, but his Bradley Beal Elite team still got the 65-58 victory.

They advanced to face Team Takeover in the first semifinal game at 7:00 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, James Akinjo had 32 points and five assists in the Oakland Warriors 91-71 win over Each 1 Teach 1. Oakland advanced to faced Boo Williams in the second semifinal game at 8:30 p.m.