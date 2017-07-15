Preston Overton has been missing for more than a month, and his family wants answers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Overton’s family said they won’t be at peace until his body is found. The family met a May Park, right across from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday to bring awareness to the case.

Preston’s dad said this has crushed his world, and he needs his son home.

“My heart is broken. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I have walked 200 miles looking for him. And I’m not going to stop until I do find him,” Robert Overton, Preston’s dad, said.

Preston Overton’s family wants answers. Robert said three weeks have passed, and Richmond County investigators haven’t had any updates on the case.

“I went down there the other day and said ‘tell me something.’ And they said there’s some things they can’t tell me. ‘Why not? I’m not going to tell anybody.’ I did what they said. I stayed off of that that property, but my heart– he’s on that property somewhere,” Robert explained.

That’s why the family came together Saturday– to be Preston’s voice.

“We are Preston’s voice. Preston is crying out to be found,” Sheila Stevens, Preston’s aunt, said. She said her nephew would do the same thing for her if it was the other way around.

“Preston was a friend to all. He was always there to lend a helping hand, to be there for others. If someone called and needed something, he was there,” Stevens explained. She said Preston’s kindness is why the family is where they are now.

“One of his friends called him and needed a ride. Preston went to take somebody and give him a ride– a simple, kind gesture because that’s who Preston is. That one moment in time has impacted his life, and has forever changed his children’s lives, his family’s lives and his life,” Stevens said.

She said above all, Preston was a dad — to a 4 year old girl and a 6 year old boy.

“Everybody says they come up talking about ‘Have you found daddy?’ Man that takes another part of my heart to tell them ‘no.,” Robert told NewsChannel 6.

The family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“My whole family and I, we need at least closure. I will not stop until I do find him,” Robert said.

Preston’s dad said he will continue searching after Saturday’s event. He said there is a $1000 reward up. If you know anything at all that could be related to this case, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s office: 706-821-1080