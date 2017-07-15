Team Takeover rallies to knock off Bradley Beal Elite in Peach Jam semifinals

By Published:

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Team Takeover rallied from a 14-point second half deficit and ended the game on a 22-6 run to knock off Bradley Beal Elite 64-63 in the Peach Jam semifinals on Saturday.

Jalen Smith had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Team Takeover, while Darius Garland led Bradley Beal Elite with 17 points.

Team Takeover advances to face the Oakland Soldiers in the championship game after Oakland defeated Boo Williams 65-59 in the second semifinal game.

The championship game is Sunday at 2 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s