Team Takeover rallies to knock off Bradley Beal Elite in Peach Jam semifinals

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Team Takeover rallied from a 14-point second half deficit and ended the game on a 22-6 run to knock off Bradley Beal Elite 64-63 in the Peach Jam semifinals on Saturday.

Jalen Smith had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Team Takeover, while Darius Garland led Bradley Beal Elite with 17 points.

Team Takeover advances to face the Oakland Soldiers in the championship game after Oakland defeated Boo Williams 65-59 in the second semifinal game.

The championship game is Sunday at 2 p.m.