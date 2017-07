NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Oakland Soldiers defeated Team Takeover 70-63 to win the 2017 Peach Jam championship on Sunday.

Kihei Clark scored a team-high 18 points, Taeshon Cherry had 13 points and nine rebounds, and tournament MVP James Akinjo added seven points and nine assists to lead Oakland.

The Soldiers also became the first program to win the Peach Jam twice. They won their first Peach Jam title in 2012.