7 year-old Rising track and field star headed to the Junior Olympics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- While most kids are enjoying their last few weeks of summer, one young athlete is preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime, a trip to the AAU junior Olympics.

Zion is a current honor student at CT Walker elementary school. After training and competing for four months Zion was invited to compete in the Jr. Olympics. She currently competes in three separate categories, the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash, and the long jump. She is also ranked in the top 10 nationally in each category as a competitor for the Amateur Athletic Union.

Before training on the track her mom says the hard work began with discipline in the classroom.

“Her work ethic in the classroom is tremendous and it just carries over into track. That’s why its so easy for her because when somebody puts something in front of her its easy for her to do it and she wants to do it the right way no matter what it is she wants to do it correctly and zion just she doesn’t like to lose and she doesnt like to make bad grades,” Brianna Eubanks says.

Zion says what she likes most about running track is traveling for competitions, meeting new friends and winning medals. Her Grandfather who was her first trainer says this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Going to the Junior Olympics will be at the highest level for her because she’s only 7 and they start them off ages 8 and under. So by her going at age 7 she’ll see a lot of stuff that we’ve been telling her. You’ve got to train, you have to be focused and you have to be determined. it will help her for next year so next year when she goes to track meets it should be a breeze,” Willie Eubanks says.

Zion says her dream is to one day compete in the Olympics but right now she’s also preparing for the second grade. The Jr. olympics competition will be held in Detroit, Michigan from July 26-August 5th. A go fund me page has been created to help with her travel expenses. To Donate click here: https://www.gofundme.com/rcht4-2017-aau-junior-olympics