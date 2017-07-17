Augusta University talks campus carry laws and high school ‘move when on when ready’ students

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The new law has a few people on edge, mainly, dual enrolled students that are currently still in high school– but taking college level courses for the “Move on When Ready” program.

A couple more weeks before students head back to campus for the fall semester in Georgia, but when they do a new law that will allow students to carry weapons on campus.

“It’s incompetent upon the concealed license holder to make sure that they are in the law, so they need to make sure that they go to the registrar’s office and check the registrar’s office to see that there are any high school students in the classes they plan to attend,” said Jim Lyon, Chief Police Augusta University.

What Chief Lyon is stressing in this 2nd forum on the new Georgia law is, the safety of all students is their number one priority… and if you want to take a gun to your college class it’s up to you to make sure there won’t be any high school students in class with you; checking the registration list even after the add drop period. Augusta University officials are going an extra step, by making sure that high school students enrolled in “Move on When Ready” and their parents are well versed in the new law.

“Our high school students mainly what we’re going to try to do is do programs where the high school students coming in and telling them about the new law house bill 280,” said Ted McNeal, Captain of police operation.

Augusta University has yet to set dates for programs that will explain in detail this new law to college enrolled high school students, gun carriers and their parents, but they are being very proactive with communication and this new law.

“We’ve tried to make sure that we’ve provide the resource’s on our website we have links to the house bill 280 and guidance from the university system of Georgia,” said Jim Lyon, Chief Police Augusta University.

If you have a high school students that will be taking some college courses this year, AU law enforcement shares some advice when it comes to understanding the importance of talking to your child about guns on college campus before the first day of class.

“The most important thing is communication with their kids, talking to them and letting them know that this is life now, these things are in effect and its gone affect their lives for you know the incoming education,” Ted McNeal, Captain of police operation.

“There are many other universities who have had high school students dual enrolled/move on when ready, so I don’t see any other issues in terms of safety and security or the presumption of safety,” said Jim Lyon, Chief Police Augusta University.

