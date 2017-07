AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday, Augusta University officials will be answering questions that students and faculty members may have about the new campus carry law.

A forum will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the Washington Hall Towers on the Summerville Campus.

That bill became law in Georgia on July 1st.

It allows those with a concealed weapons permit to carry their concealed weapons on public college campuses across the state.