Coyotes create problems at Daniel Field and city golf course

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) When Joshua Dent visits Augusta he plays golf at the Patch, and he’s seen them.

“Yes I have they were over there on 15 14 they have babies too their cute but I don’t want to go near them, said Dent who lives in Tampa.

But you can get pretty close to coyotes now at the Augusta Golf Course we spotted this one on the ninth hole, not far from the clubhouse

“It’s something new to this city we’ve never had a problem with coyotes before they’re in the process right now how we’re going to trap them or what course of action we’re going to take next,” said General Manager Ira Miller.

Coyotes roam, and this one and it’s believed others are slipping under the fence and going from the golf course to Daniel Field Airport stopping to rest on the runway creating potential hazards for pilots.

“Safety is our number one concern and again runway incursions with wildlife we have to do our due diligence to prevent it,” said Becky Shealy a manager at Daniel Field

The Daniel Field officials say they were told it would cost 32 hundred dollars a month to try and trap the coyotes, with no guarantee of success,

So after contacting the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources the Daniel Field board voted to bring in hunters and shoot the coyotes.

“We have been given permission to exterminate them on our own so we’ve got some people lined up that will come out here early in the morning and late at night we’ve got a certain area that’s been approved for us to take them out,” said Shealy.

That would get rid of the golf courses problem as well but some do not want to see the coyotes shot.

“Not get rid of them either put them someplace else or just tell the golfers not to go near them because this is their home too,” said Dent.

Daniel Field officials say FAA grant money could be at risk if the coyote problem continues adding that even if the animals were trapped they would be euthanized and not relocated.