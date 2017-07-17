CVB Supports James Brown Heritage Trail

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) More James Brown could be heading downtown.| The creation of a James Brown heritage trail is schedule to go before commissioners at their meeting Tuesday..

The trail would be in the eighth and ninth streets area between Reynolds and Laney Walker.

City leaders did not seek the input of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Arts Council or the city’s streetscape consultants.

All three just completed master plans for downtown.

However the C-V-B doesn’t see a conflict.

“Yes all three of our plans did did work cooperatively and all three recognize there is a need to have a James Brown focus to the fact that the commissioners and the Mayor also have a passion about this they want to see something done is a positive,” says Jennifer Bowen with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Bowen points out the CVB already has brochure for a self guided James Brown tour, that directs visitors to places of interest like his statue and the James Brown exhibit at the Augusta Museum.