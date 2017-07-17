CVB Supports James Brown Heritage Trail

By Published:
Photo of the James Brown statue in downtown Augusta, Georgia.
Photo of the James Brown statue in downtown Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) More James Brown could be heading downtown.| The creation of a James Brown heritage trail is schedule to go before commissioners at their meeting Tuesday..

The trail would be in the eighth and ninth streets area between Reynolds and Laney Walker.

City leaders did not seek the input of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Arts Council or the city’s streetscape consultants.

All three just completed master plans for downtown.

However the C-V-B doesn’t see a conflict.

“Yes all three of our plans did did work cooperatively and all three recognize there is a need to have a James Brown focus to the fact that the commissioners and the Mayor also have a passion about this they want to see something done is a positive,” says Jennifer Bowen with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Bowen points out the CVB already has brochure for a self guided James Brown tour, that directs visitors to places of interest like his statue and the James Brown exhibit at the Augusta Museum.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s