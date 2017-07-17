Family using social media to seek help with IVF

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Nicole Yracheta and her husband Jonas have been married for a little over four years, but say just being married is not enough to make their home complete.

The two have been trying to have a baby for years and it seems as though their struggle with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments has become too tough to bear.

Nicole and Jonas were together a little over three years before they officially tied the knot on April 3, 2013.

They started eagerly trying for a family a week after saying ‘I do’.

The two are originally from San Diego but moved to North Augusta because Jonas is in the military

When the two married they were both entering their 30s and now they are both 35 years-old.

“I always had a feeling getting pregnant wouldn’t be an easy task.” said Nicole.

Just before getting married the couple reached out to their doctor about getting pregnant, then again after being married for about eight months.

When they spoke to their doctor the second time, they were told that if after a year of trying with no success they would be sent for further testing, but soon after Jonas was diagnosed with male infertility issues.

According to Nicole, Jonas’s mobility and quantity are lower than normal, and though he went through surgery to try to correct it, the treatment did not have much of an effect.

Nicole’s tests were all were normal to start, but later showed her tubes as slightly irregular.

The family says that cheaper tests, such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), do not work for Nicole.

The couple did get pregnant once, thought the pregnancy only lasted 18 weeks.

They had already named him.

Lucas Nicholas Yracheta.

Nicholas is also the name of Nicole’s father.

Though their pregnancy was not full term, the couple did not give up trying.

To make the process a little less stressful the two frequently post video blogs to Facebook in order to bring awareness and to share their experiences with other families who share their struggles.

Nicole and Jonas are both fundraising to try to raise money for their next IVF treatment by creating a fundraiser through Red Basket. They have already raised $9,210.

Their goal is $9,500. This would cover about 70 percent of their medical bills and prescription costs.

Although they are a military family their TRICARE Insurance coverage does not cover much.

According to Tricare.mil, it only covers some types of the assisted reproductive services that must be medically necessary such as:

Diagnosis and treatment of an illness or injury of the male or female reproductive system. This includes correcting any physical cause of infertility

Care for erectile dysfunction if it has a physical cause.

Diagnostic services like: Semen analysis Hormone evaluation Chromosomal studies Immunologic studies Special and sperm function tests Bacteriologic investigation



TRICARE does not cover:

Artificial or intrauterine insemination

Any costs related to donors or semen banks

Reversal of tubal ligation or vasectomy, unless medically necessary

Care for erectile dysfunction from psychological causes, including: Depression Anxiety Stress

Non-coital reproductive procedures, services or supplies, including: In vitro fertilization Gamete intrafallopian transfer Zygote intrafallopian transfer Tubal embryo transfer



However, the couple will remain strong, continue to reach others through social media and never give up trying whether it’s through IVF or natural procreation.