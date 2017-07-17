Family Y of Augusta announces new downtown location.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Those focused on living a health life will soon enjoy it along the Savannah River. Family Y of Augusta unveiled its new downtown facility and new name. The Family Y is just one of the many new additions to downtown Augusta as the Garden City grows. The Riverwalk will offer people a place to live, work and play all in one place.

“As soon as renovations are done, this will be our new home,” said Danny McConnell, President & CEO, Family Y of Augusta at the Unisys building on the Riverwalk.

Soon you will be able to weight lift, do cardio and more with the Savannah River as the backdrop. Family Y of Augusta unveiled its new Riverfront YMCA, the new downtown location.

Zack Daffin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Family Y said members who use the downtown Y currently on Broad Street voted overwhelmingly to be on the river.

“I think this is a win-win-win situation for Augusta. Tax Slayer gets to move downtown. They will be adding jobs,” Daffin said as the Broad Street building has been purchased by Tax Slayer. “Our members get to move into a brand new, exciting facility. They get amenities that they wanted. They get parking, access to parking, for example. The City of Augusta gets another great shot in the arm for the continued invigoration of downtown.”

Mayor Hardie Davis took a trip down member lane for those in attendance.

“Many years ago we saw this building as Fort Discovery. Science, education, innovation, all of those things took place many, many years ago. And at a point in time this building was shuttered,” he said.

The Riverfront YMCA is still under construction. That work should be complete by the end of the year. So, you can take your New Year’s resolutions to a new facility, which will include new programming.

“We will unveil a new program model for our Y system, here, that will no doubt be an exciting indoor, outdoor multi-functional fitness space that will offer some new ways to stay fit and some great options to enjoy the beauty of this river,” McConnell stated.

Another benefit to this location is that the Y can offer more partnerships. Some immediate partnerships include Heritage Academy and Unisys.

McConnell stressed that there will not be a break in service. When the doors close on Broad Street, Riverfront YMCA will open the next day.

Troy Jordan, a partner with Jordan Trotter, attended the event too. His company is the developer of the new downtown Y.

McConnell added that work will end December 31, 2017 and the Riverfront YMCA will open January 1, 2018.