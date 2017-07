Related Coverage For the first time in eight years, the Grovetown millage rate may rise

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Monday you can voice your opinion and ask questions about Grovetown’s millage rate proposal.

The City Administrator says raising the millage rate may help the city gain more funds.

No word yet on how much the rate will increase.

The meetings will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers on Old Wrightsboro Road.