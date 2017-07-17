Maxwell House grocery store owner responds to critics

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A battle over whether to allow a grocery store to sell beer and wine.Greene Street Grocery is looking to set up shop on the ground floor of Maxwell House apartments.

The store owner is applying for a city alcohol license.

Some residents are speaking out against the idea saying they want the grocery store but not a store that selling beer and wine.

“Their complaint mainly was they don’t want to see a lot of people out in front here just hanging around drinking alcohol this is set up a like a convenience store it’s going to be a case of four and up so there’s not going to be any single alcohol being sold,” said Kweli Hall, the grocery store owner.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy who represents the area says he cannot support the license because there are residents at Maxwell House who have had problems with substance abuse.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s