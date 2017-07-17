Maxwell House grocery store owner responds to critics

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A battle over whether to allow a grocery store to sell beer and wine.Greene Street Grocery is looking to set up shop on the ground floor of Maxwell House apartments.

The store owner is applying for a city alcohol license.

Some residents are speaking out against the idea saying they want the grocery store but not a store that selling beer and wine.

“Their complaint mainly was they don’t want to see a lot of people out in front here just hanging around drinking alcohol this is set up a like a convenience store it’s going to be a case of four and up so there’s not going to be any single alcohol being sold,” said Kweli Hall, the grocery store owner.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy who represents the area says he cannot support the license because there are residents at Maxwell House who have had problems with substance abuse.